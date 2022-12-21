AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several area agencies are providing daytime and overnight warming centers to the community as extreme cold temperatures make their way to the area.

If you’re looking for a place to escape the cold, the following options are open day and night:

Residents in need of shelter should call (706) 826-7933. If you need free transportation to any one of these locations, you may call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 before 8 p.m.

There is no cost to shelter at any of the locations open as a warming center.

In addition, the city offers daytime warming center options at the Carrie J. Mays Center, Bernie Ward Center, Blythe Center, Henry H. Brigham Center, May Park Community Center, McBean Center, San Hills Center, W.T. Johnson Center, Warren Road Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park. For additional details about these locations, hours, and more: Click here.