Liska out as leader of Augusta University Medical Center

UPDATE: On Friday, President Dr. Brooks Keel called a meeting for health system leadership to talk about the future of Augusta University Medical Center. He scheduled the meeting the day after he told employees AUMC’s CEO, Lee Ann Liska, is leaving her role effective immediately.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne was there as Dr. Keel spoke to health system leaders. Afterwards, she asked for specifics about why Liska was let go.

“Obviously, we’re not in a position to really discuss personal matters. It wouldn’t be fair to individuals. It wouldn’t be fair to the institution, so I’ll have to sort of side step that question.” Dr. Keel answered.

As he talked to leadership he highlighted their top 2 priorities at Augusta University—patients and students. He also pointed out the financial responsibility that comes with those priorities to manage the money they get from tuition, tax dollars and patient fees.

“We always have to take our finances seriously, and we certainly do, Dr. Keel said. “We’re the state’s only public academic medical center. That carries a tremendous amount of responsibility.”

Dr. Keel told the crowd of AU employees on Friday, if you’re wondering who is in charge, it’s me.

“The buck stops with me. I’m in charge, not only have always been, but I’m in charge of this situation now. I’m in charge of this situation tomorrow moving ahead,” Dr. Keel said referencing the open AUMC CEO position.

Dr. Keel will set up a temporary office in the hospital to fulfill Liska’s responsibilities while they look for her replacement.

“We’re looking for someone who has expertise in academic medical center care,” Dr. Keel explains. “When you run a hospital and a health center that is there to support the research and teaching mission of the 8th largest medical school in the country. It requires someone who has that sort of expertise.”

They are also looking for a Chief Finance Officer for the hospital. Mark Teresi is the interim CFO. Dr. Keel announced Friday the search is finished for the Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Business Officer. Yvonne Turner will take the position after acting as the interim for the last few months.

Less than 3 years after she took the job, the CEO of Augusta University Medical Center is no longer with the hospital. Augusta University President Brooks Keel announced the news in a message sent to colleagues Thursday evening.

“Lee Ann Liska is leaving her role as CEO of AUMC effective immediately,” the message read. “Interim leadership will be announced soon.” Keel also writes that an accelerated search for a permanent CEO is already underway.

Liska was hired in August 2016. Her role included running the medical center and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Prior to coming to Augusta she held leadership posts at several medical facilities in Ohio.