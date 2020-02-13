Lincoln County’s Sheriff remembers house fire victim fondly

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Aubrey Jedidah Smith, 20, was the man investigators say was inside of the home on Sims Road when it went up in flames February 12th.

“Initial arrival the residence was fully engulfed. They were able to battle that fire down sufficiently to recognize there was a body inside,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere.

While the home is a total loss, Sheriff Reviere tells us fire crews did everything they could to put it out quickly.

“Firefighters knew what they were doing and they did it. And that’s important. They came from multiple departments in all areas of the county. It’s not just isolated to the ones that cover that district,” explained Sheriff Reviere.

Sheriff Reviere knew Smith, the victim, personally and in Lincoln County, the loss of Smith is affecting everyone.

Sheriff Reviere said, “He went through third grade when I was teaching third grade. He and all of his siblings. Well respected in the community and the community without question is hurting today with them but this community knows how to respond and put their arms around a family like that to help them get through.”

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.