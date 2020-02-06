AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Area schools are assessing road situations in light of storm damage Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay Friday.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for information regarding delays in other school districts.
More: CSRA Storm Damage 2/06/2020
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Lincoln County Schools delayed Friday
- All commissioners will have say on changing ambulance service
- Golden Apple: Kayleigh Sheppard
- Aiken Emergency Management discusses Springfield Church Road damage
- CSRA Storm Damage 2/06/2020