LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

John Patrick Mahoney was last seen Last seen 6 days ago (October 3rd) leaving his residence at 1050 Jamaica Court in Lincolnton.

Authorities say Mahoney was driving a silver, 90’s model Toyota 4-Runner.

He has been without his necessary medication for at least week and is Bipolar / Schizophrenic.

If located please notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 706-359-4118.