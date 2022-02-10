Lincoln County leaders hoping to update outdated jail camera system

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Lincoln County leaders said it’s time for an upgrade.

“Some of the cameras in there are 20 years old. We’ve added some over time, but they are very outdated,” Capt. Leighton Taylor with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The county is applying for about $170,000 in funding from the USDA to update the cameras in the jail as well as the courthouse and other facilities in the area.

“We’re hoping with this grant that we can fix those issues,” Taylor said.

Lincoln County leaders say some of the cameras in the jail are 15 to 20 years old.

The outdated system poses a safety threat to staff and inmates as there are many blind spots where correctional officers can’t see inside cells.

“There are a lot of altercations in jail and fights. This system will hopefully deter some of that with the blind spots going away and hopefully make the jail a safer place,” Taylor said.

Lincoln County Chairman Walker Norman said about $120,000 of that money will go specifically to the jail.

He said the funding would be in the form of a loan and a grant — the money a major help to the rural county that otherwise wouldn’t be able to pay for the upgrade all at one time.

“It would be burdensome on the taxpayers of Lincoln County if we had to pay 175,000 dollars in one lick. By getting 25 and 30 percent and five-year annual payments to pay for it that helps us spread it out over five years instead of one year.”

Norman said the county will apply for the funding this week.