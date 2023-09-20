Lincoln County, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Brody Shannon was last seen Monday, September 18th around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 6 that he just left his home that evening and didn’t say where he was going.

He’s described as a white male, 6’3, 200 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He you have seen Brody or know of his whereabouts, please notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s at 706-359-4118 or Investigator Amos at 706-990-1590.