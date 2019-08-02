Lil G’s Wagons of Hope donates wagons and toys to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local teenage girl’s efforts in giving back to sick children is making national news.

Every year around her birthday, 13-year-old Gracey Chafin donates thousands of toys and wagons to kids at the Children Hospital of Georgia. Recently she was on the “Today Show” to be recognized for her work in the community.

Chafin says the kids feel at ease riding in the wagons, instead of the wheelchair.

“You want to make them feel comfortable,” explained Chafin. “Because this isn’t their home, but this is their home for right now. And you want to make it as fun and as comfortable as possible.”

Gracey says the Today Show donated an extra 200 wagons, plus 1,200 more toys to her organization, “Lil G’s Wagons Hope.” Her father says they are getting calls from other children hospitals nationwide.

Photojournalist: Will Baker