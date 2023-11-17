GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A local holiday attraction is back, welcoming people to experience bright Christmas displays. It’s the opening night of what many say is “Winter Wonderland” – Lights of the South.

“The trail it’s about a mile and a half. It’s about 3 million lights and you’ll go through and wind your way back. And it’s a castle at the end and that’s a great finale. And you’ll end back up where you started,” said Rebecca Sterner with Lights of the South.

“Lights of the South” gives people the opportunity to enjoy plenty of Christmas lights depicting different holiday scenes. You get to walk around to feel the magic or take a ride through the park.

“We go until Dec. 30, all through the Christmas season and people just get excited to get in the holiday spirit and come see the lights. It really gets you in the Christmas spirit. Everything is joyful and magical at Christmas.”

Sterner says they add something new to the light show every year, to keep people coming back.

“And a lot of people have made it a yearly tradition. We’ve been opened almost 20 years and there’s lots of families that come every single year. Bigger and better and brighter and more beautiful – so people can get excited to see it again because lots of people come year after year.”