GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A local holiday attraction is welcoming people to experience bright Christmas displays for Thanksgiving. Lights of the South is giving people the opportunity to experience some magical lights on Thanksgiving.

“It’s thanksgiving at Lights of the South and we encourage all families after having a great day together to come out to Lights of the South and make more memories here,” said general manager Mark Jackson.

It may be Thanksgiving but some families are spending the day walking through the attraction’s more than 3 million lights. You can even take a ride through the park.

“A lot of memories… a great time… a lot of goof food and to see Santa Claus. There’s a lot to do at lights of the south its more than just a trail ride there an area for the kids: Candy Land,” said Jackson.

Lights of the South is open every day expect Christmas Day. Kids can even take a picture with Santa.

“Santa Claus will leave on Christmas Eve so if families want to come out and take pictures with Santa please do so before Christmas Eve,” said Jackson.

The light show will be open until Dec. 30.