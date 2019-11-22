Lights of the South ready for this year’s Grand Opening

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) Lights of the South is officially open for the holiday season.

The CSRA staple features over a million holiday lights, hay rides, s’mores and Santa.

“This is your number one destination, Christmas family tradition at Lights of the South. If you haven’t been here in a while come see the difference, come see the work we have put in out here to make the lighting displays better and brighter. With the new LED lights there’s been a lot changed, ready for this season,” said Manager Mark Jackson.

Lights of the South runs from November 22nd to December 30th and is open from 6pm to 10pm.

For information on ticket prices CLICK HERE