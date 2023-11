GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a local holiday wonderland and it opens THIS WEEK!

Lights of the South in Grovetown is slated to open this Friday, November 17th.

The massive light show allows visitors to walk at their own pace or take a relaxing ride through the park.

Santa is also on sight for pictures for kids or kids at heart.

General Admission is $16. Fastpass is $26.00. Kids 3 and under are free.

