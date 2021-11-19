Lights of the South open for the season

Grovetown, GA (WJBF)- Tonight one of the CSRA’s favorite holiday events opens to the public. Lights of the South is celebrating 16 years of magic.

People can walk or take a hay ride to see over 5 million Christmas lights displayed over 100 acres. Lights of the South just finished a three year project to convert all of their lights to LED.

From Charlie Brown, to the little mermaid to Cinderella’s Castle and her pumpkin carriage, everyone will find a display that speaks to them.

“When people come in the door they should expect to have a magical time. It’s just lots of fun, lots of people. Millions and millions of lights, from the life of Christ to cartoon characters, to the American flag which is my favorite– it is beautiful. To the armed services and college teams and Gone with the Wind. And all kinds you can imagine, just all lit up,” said Rebecca Sterner at Lights of the South.

There are concessions that include hot coco and marshmallows to roast over the fire pit.

Santa hangs out every night until time to deliver gifts to take pictures and find out what the children want for Christmas.

Sterner said everyone has their favorite thing– even her.

“My favorite, every year, we have some family friends that come every year and we make a point to ride on the tractor ride with them. And my favorite part is at the very end, the castle. Because it’s just, it’s magical! I mean you’re riding in the castle, and it’s just lit up and you can look above you and all the lights. And that’s kind of the finale. And it’s just cool,” Sterner smiled.

Lights of the South is open every day beginning tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until December 31st. They are closed on Christmas.

Tickets are $16 general admission or $26 for a fast pass and can be bought online or at the gate. Kids 3 and Under are free.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie