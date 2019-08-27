Light problems on Riverwatch addressed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A trip down Riverwatch Parkway is brighter after the installation of lights in the median back in 2016. Those lights were paid for with your tax dollars and the transportation investment act. Maintenance comes from an agreement with the city…but now, just 2 years later, more than 100 of those lights are dim.

The lights stopped working in different sections of Riverwatch Parkway and involves more than just “changing the bulb” according to Augusta Engineering. It’s all about a leak when it rains.

“What we’re doing is working with the manufacture and they are slowly sending us groups of lights so we can go through and change them and repair them,” says John Ussery, Traffic Engineering Director.

The city is working form downtown toward the interstate to replace the leaky lights.