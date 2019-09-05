Liberty Park Community Center opens self-evacuee shelter

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Day three of Augusta taking in people who are evacuating their homes due to Hurricane Dorian. As more people start to come this way, shelters are filling up, which means they need for more places to go for self-evacuees.

Liberty Park Community Center is one of the three self-evacuee shelters in the River Region. They turned into a refuge because Trinity On The Hill United Methodist Church is now full. The city administrator told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, the City of Grovetown is ready to lend a helping hand.

More than 1,200 people are expected to be here due to the storm, and shelters are filling up fast. Richmond County takes in folks from Chatham County when disaster happens, but self-evacuees need a place too. Now that Trinity On The Hill is full, another self-evacuee shelter is open.

“We were ready to open yesterday if needed,” said Waller. “As it turned out, there is not a need, but as events transpired, there has become a need now. We are now officially open.”

Waller told Devin, Liberty Park can house about 150 people. They have supplies, medical personnel, and food for those who are seeking a place to stay. Volunteers say they know how limited some of those spaces are.

“Every place is filing up,” explained Connor Barry. “We need more locations, more help. “We need the ability to handle a lot more people than we previously anticipated or anyone previously thought; because this is a big deal.”

Barry says he flew in from San Diego California to help once he saw the damage in the Bahamas caused by the storm.

“People won’t think necessarily the aftermath it could leave of floods, storm surge, and all of the destruction that causes,” said Barry. “It’s going displace people. People need a place to stay, and we are here for them.”

He says the goal for him is to make sure these people’s temporary stay here is as comfortable as possible.

“I hope that it is brief so that everyone can go home,” said Barry. “But if they need me here for two or three weeks, then I’m here for two or three weeks. If they need me for a month, then I’m here two the end. I’m not going to leave this unfinished.”

Donations can be made to Liberty Park. There is a need for baby and adult diapers, wipes, and snacks. Local restaurants who would like to donate meals can contact the community center.