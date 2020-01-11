L!FE Logues 2020 Vision headed to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An annual show for independent artists called “L!fe Logues 2020 Vision” is headed back to the CSRA.

The event, scheduled for January 22, 2020, at 600 Broad Street features Sa Jules, Ms. Mai, Mulatto Madnexx, LadyVee DaPoet, and many more.

Speaking candidly from different walks of life you will have no choice but to journey with these ladies and enjoy every moment of the trip. From abuse to love to sex, it’s all wrapped up into one evening of entertainment.

Sa Jules joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the event.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lfe-logues-2020-vision-tickets-78906953823