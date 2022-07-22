(Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues for the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road weather permitting.

The scheduled construction is set to begin Monday, July 25th to Friday, July 29th.

· 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. lane closures on Bluegrass Trail at Lewiston Road / Autumn Trail.

· 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston (exit 190). Due to crew working next to the travel lane.

· 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta. Due to crew working next to the travel lane.

· 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closure on westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta. Due to crew working next to the travel lane.

Ongoing, Long-term Closures:

· Right lane, westbound I-20 exist ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). This lane will be closed for several months.

Traffic officials say drivers are to plan for expected delays and if possible, to take an alternate route.