AIKEN, S.C., (WJBF) — Father’s Day is June 18, a special day for Lionel Smith, Ltd, an Aiken men’s clothiers, has begun its annual Chalk It Up for Dad campaign.

Each year, the men’s clothier uses the holiday to highlight fathers in the community while supporting Children’s Place Inc. of Aiken, an organization that strengthens families.

During the Chalk It Up for Dad campaign, people who stop by Lionel Smith can write their fathers’ names on the sidewalk and trace their handprints to symbolize the mark their fathers leave on their lives. Lionel Smith, Ltd. will donate $5 to Children’s Place for every name written on the sidewalk.

The campaign will run through June 17, and chalk will be available during the store’s business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Children’s Place will be in front of the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 and 14 with sweet treats for people who stop by.

Lionel Smith, Ltd. is at 132 Laurens St. SW, Aiken. For more information on Children’s Place, click here