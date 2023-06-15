AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Civic Orchestra and the Augusta Chorale of Georgia are collaborating on a special patriotic concert for Juneteenth entitled “Let Freedom Ring” that will be held Thursday evening, June 15th, at 7:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 1151 York Street in Aiken.

The concert will honor the upcoming Juneteenth celebration with a program of musical selections by American composers that are powerful reminders of what makes our country strong.

Some of the works honor the cost of our freedoms and salute those that have served to preserve freedom.

A highlight for the concert will be the “Afro-American Symphony” composed by William Grant Still and published in 1930.

Members of several choirs, particularly the Augusta Chorale of Georgia, are joining together in hopes that this event will help solidify a sense of community and patriotism in audience members as they presents a specially selected group of American favorites, including several important American anthems.

The performance, an American Salute, will feature “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” selections from “West Side Story,” as well as “Hymn to the Fallen” from John Williams’ score for “Saving Private Ryan,” Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony,” an Armed Forces Salute, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by African-American poet and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson and his brother composer J. Rosamond Johnson, and more.

During a recent rehearsal, Dr. Phyllis Anderson, Artistic Director for the Augusta Chorale of Georgia, said of Thursday night’s concert, the goal behind organizing it, and the patriotic ideals it celebrates, “Freedom was intended for everyone. Also, we need to realize that the Black races and the White races need to get along. It is a chance for us to show our community our diverse audiences and singers can come together and work together in peace and harmony.”

The city of Aiken is a major sponsor of this event.

There will be a $20 suggested donation.