Less than perfect budget moving forward

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It’s a budget city leaders can support: no increase in taxes, no cuts to public safety, and no layoffs, all during a pandemic.

“I think we did a fairly good job based on all the things that have happened this year,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But it’s not a perfect proposal, it calls for taking $2.5 million out of reserves to get the budget in balance.

“The money out of reserves, that’s what the money is there for. It’s a rainy day fund, so to speak, and right now we’re in a hurricane, so we got to use it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But some are not happy that a two percent cut isn’t being considered.

“No, something doesn’t pass the smell test, George. I don’t know what it is. We asked about the two percent, everybody didn’t turn in their two percent,” said Commissioner Marion Williams

“No, I think we need to continue to look at places we can cut to save costs, you know. That way we are not taking nearly as much away from our reserves,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But some say though this budget has issues this is the best budget they’re going to get.

“I will go ahead and say yes, I will hold my nose and support it,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners are scheduled to give final approval of the budget next week on November 17th.

