Legionnaire’s disease may have contributed to Augusta woman’s death

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Legionnaire’s disease is being partly blamed for the death of 49 year old Cameo Garrett who was raised in Augusta.

She graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in Augusta prior to attending the University of Georgia.

According to reports, Garrett attended a conference at the Atlanta Sheraton Hotel located at 165 Courtland Street NE earlier this summer.

Her father tells news station WSB-TV that days later she started complaining about stomach problems.

After not being able to reach his daughter, Mr. Garrett told WSB-TV that he drove to Atlanta from Augusta to check on her.

He found his daughter’s body inside her DeKalb County, Georgia home.

In an email to WJBF NewsChannel 6, Georgia Department of Public Health Communications Director Nancy Nydam writes, “As of today, Aug. 7, 2019, there are 12 lab-confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one death, and 61 probable cases among individuals who stayed at or visited the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel between June 12 and July 15, 2019. “

The Sheraton Atlanta hotel has issued a statement saying, “Sheraton Atlanta continues to work closely with public health officials and environmental experts to determine if the hotel is the source of the Legionella outbreak. Testing of the property happened last week, and the hotel has voluntarily moved ahead with precautionary remedial activities while awaiting results.’

The hotel plans to remain closed until at least Sunday.