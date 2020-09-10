Legal session will discuss Fire Chief complaints

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New complaints against Augusta’s Fire Chief will be investigated.

In a scathing letter to commissioners, former EMS Chief James Kelly said he was a victim of discrimination by Chief Chris James.

In the letter, Kelly writes he was not treated equally because of his lifestyle choice

Commissioner Marion Williams says the complaint is already on the agenda for a commission legal session.

“I think it needs an investigation. I put it on the agenda to discuss it in legal to talk about the situation going on in the Fire Department. I don’t believe any man, any person ought to be discriminated against,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

A Fire Department spokesman says Chief James denies the accusations from Kelly.

