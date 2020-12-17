Legal session planned after commissioners said they were done for the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners say they plan to meet again after saying they were done for the year.

City leaders are scheduled to meet in -legal session- Thursday to complete some unofficial business with the Fire Department.

After commissioners accepted the resignation of Chief Chris James, Shaw Williams has been in charge, but at their last meeting city leaders did not make it official.

“Yes that’s what this is about we’ve got to officially we have to make the person who is acting as the Fire Chief at this point in time we have to make that person interim fire chief until we find a permanent replacement,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Clarke expects commissioners will approve a nationwide search for the next fire chief.