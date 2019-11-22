Legal proceedings for an accused cop killer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI has charged Alvin Hester Jr. with murder regarding the shooting death of Richmond County Investigator, Cecil Ridley.

At last check, Hester is still in the hospital recovering from the injuries he got during the shootout on November 19.

What’s next for Hester in the legal system?

Richmond County District Attorney Natalie Paine said her office is working to get Hester’s case file back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Right now, agents are looking into what happened on that tragic Tuesday night.

After getting the case file, the DA’s office will review it to determine what charges would be appropriate for Hester given the facts of the case.

Then once a grand jury hears the case from lawyers with the DA’s office, the grand jury will determine whether or not an indictment will be handed down to Hester.

“If an indictment is handed down, the case would probably be arraigned within two weeks and the case would proceed to trial,” said District Attorney Paine.

She added, “Investigator Ridley was a wonderful man. Everyone in the office had tremendous respect for him. We definitely send our condolences to the Sheriff’s Office as well as his family. To say he will be missed is an understatement.”

Only time will tell what will happen next but continue to count on NewsChannel 6 for any further developments on this story.



