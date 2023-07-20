WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that has claimed the life of a Leesville, S.C. woman.

The accident occurred on July 16th, around 4:05 p.m. on New Holland Road near Toy Road in the Wagener area of Aiken County.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Jenny Massey, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle.

Massey was transported to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, S.C., where she succumbed to her injuries on July 18th.

Toxicology analysis is pending.

The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.