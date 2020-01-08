LEC saved from wrecking ball

The old Law Enforcement Center getting a new lease on life.

Augusta Commissioners reversing last months decision by voting to hold off demolishing the building for a year.

The building has already hosted three film shoots with producers promising more.

Commissioners also say want the building to be used only for movie shoots and not as a home for Juvenile Court.

“Absolutely that’s why I put it on the agenda the film industry here locally is finally getting some steam we want to make sure were providing every opportunity that we can to make sure the filming continues,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners say they’ll revisit the demolition in a year, while asking the city administrator to meet with Juvenile Court to discuss their space needs.