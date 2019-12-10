LEC saved from wrecking ball for movies

Augusta leaders want to see the the Old Law Enforcement center stay standing.

A commission committee voting to put its demolition on hold for a year to allow the building to be used by the movie making industry.

that building has been used for two movies this year, and some commissioners say it could be attractive to directors in the future



“What I’m asking for is support for everybody let’s give it a couple of years to see how it plays out it’s been vacant for six years it hasn’t been doing anything now it’s been doing something let’s give it a chance,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Voters, approved one point five million dollars in sales tax money to demolish the building,but commissioners want to explore “partnering with Juvenile Court to also use the building.