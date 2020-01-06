LEC demolition going back before commissioners

Saving the old Law Enforcement Center is going back before Augusta Commissioners.
A vote is scheduled to postpone demolition so it can be used as a set for film crews.
The building has hosted 3 movie shoots, and producers are promising more.
But last month commissioners voted -not- to delay the wrecking ball.
“If we could fine a good use and combine it I think it’s a win win situation for this city of Augusta and we need to vote that way and not vote because we got our feelings hurt on another vote,” says Commissioner John Clarke.
City officials are working on a plan that would create a partnership where the Juvenile Court would use the building and then make way for film crews when needed.