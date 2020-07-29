LEC could handle both courts and movies

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) Those in Augusta’s film industry saying maybe commissioners acted too quickly in their decision to tear down the law Enforcement Center saying there’s room enough here to do what Judge Brown wants to do and what the movie makers want to do and that’s something Judge Brown agrees with.

The old courtrooms and offices at the Law Enforcement Center is what Judge Carl Brown wants to see renovated for emergency court room space.

But he’s also saying if movie makers still wanted to use the old jail that could be worked out.

“Judge Brown has certainly said that to us and to the film Augusta Advisory Panel on more than one occasion,” said Jennifer Bowen, CVB Film Augusta Liaison.

Friday Judge Brown issued an emergency order requiring Augusta commissioners pay to renovate the old LEC for emergency courtrooms.

Commissioners responded Tuesday by voting to go forward on demolishing the LEC instead.

“It’s just one of those things it’s a no win situation no mater which way somebody is going to lose,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Those working with the movies say Augusta will lose, without having the jail available for film crews.

“That’s not going to happen anymore I don’t know if they’re going to have it put together before they demolish the jail, I can think of at least five projects that want to come here for the jail,” said Mark Crump a local film producer.

Late last year Commissioners voted to delay the LEC demolition to give movie makers their shot.but that ended with Judge Brown’s order and commission vote to take down the structure.

“I hope they take the time to have some dialogue with Judge Brown to learn more about what his judicial needs are and I hope they will know that both Film Augusta and the Judicial System can coexist,” said Bowen.

Commissioners saying they support movie making in Augusta but not at the old LEC

‘We just decided to go ahead take 401 out of play completely,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Now Covid did derailed movie productions but Bowen say had the virus not come along the movie makers would have continued to utilize the jail this year, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.