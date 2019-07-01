Learn about nutritious food choices with “Share the Color” workshops

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Local dietitians and Subway restaurants across the CSRA are helping area families learn about nutritious food choices. The group is putting on several free food workshops, hosted at local libraries across the region — including in Aiken.

The final workshop will take place on Wednesday, July 31 at 12:30 p.m. at Aiken County Public Library on Chesterfield St. SW and will cover basic nutrition information and include a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will receive a food exploration coloring book, as well.

Space is still available and registration is required. Parents can sign up for the food workshops at local library locations in person or over the phone.

At the workshop at the Wallace Branch Library on Wednesday, June 12, more than 60 kids signed up and participated in the event.

Susan Partridge stopped by #GoodMorningAugustaWeekends to share for information about the event with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.