Leadership McDuffie treats single parents to rejuvenation retreat

THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – Leadership McDuffie is a program that focuses on leadership development in McDuffie County.

Each year as part of Leadership McDuffie, they try do one community project.

This year they went above and beyond by doing two projects. The first was doing renovations for the Child Enrichment Center and recently a rejuvenation retreat for single parents.

“They’re going to be rejuvenated, they’re going to be educated, they’re going to be informed, they’re going to be pampered. We have information tables here for them, we have special guest speakers here, we have people talking about suicide awareness, on mental health,” said Elizabeth Brown, a fellow of Leadership McDuffie.

Plenty of single parents with different and diverse backgrounds showed up for the event. Leadership McDuffie wanted to make sure that parents had a good time while learning about about things happening in their community.

“So many times in the community we’re not aware of of the resources that are available to them. In our recent 2020 census it showed that McDuffie County had a high percentage of persons that were single parents. That’s why we chose that particular genre, but all of the information here; sometimes you don’t know who your city officials are, sometimes you don’t know about the social service resources available to you, and sometimes you just don’t know what questions to ask. So, this is a pioneer effort to awaken the community about some issues that maybe we haven’t discussed but need to be discussed,” said Brown.

“There’s going to be a lot of information going to be handed out and it’s great. All I can say is that it’s great and I’m thankful for the folks that are involved in the current leadership class to make things like this happen,” said Mayor Kenneth Usry.

The event was a success, not only for the parents, but for the community as a whole.

“We know that with COVID-19 we’ve been very limited these past two years in how we could build one up, one with the other through community but today we’re going to talk about that as we practice that, as well,” said Guest Speaker Olga Bolden-Tiller, the Dean for the College of Agriculture, Environment, and Nutrition Sciences at Tuskegee University.

The current class of Leadership McDuffie hopes events like this continue in the future and for the parents that participated it’s a day that will stick with them for years to come.

“I’m excited to be here, being a single parent and I think this rejuvenation retreat is awesome. We all as single parents have to get out and sometimes let our hair down and do what needs to be done. I want to thank each and every one of you that put this together today. Hopefully this won’t be the last event and there will be more to come,” said single mother, Lashawna Howard.