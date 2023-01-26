WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- “We want them to take away and know that they can trust in the law enforcement and that they have a friend trust in the pastors and the leaders in Washington county,” said Rev. Carl Williams/ Pastor, Middle Hill Baptist Church.

Multiple churches throughout Washington County are working to make sure neighborhoods stay safe. Pastors have joined with the Washington County Sheriff’s office to prepare for another stop the violence rally.

“Several pastors approach me with concerns about the ongoing gang violence that we have been experiencing in our community and they wanted to start an initiative,“ said Sheriff Joel Cochran, Washington Co. Sheriff’s office

This will be their fourth rally. The goal is to not only bring the community together but also create a safe environment.

“What we’re doing about the neighborhoods is we going to take our events to the neighborhoods and set up and have prayer and worship service and we try to bring the community out like we have different events like for the young people we’ll have entertainment to play on and we’ll have food and drinks for the community and it all is free.”

Reverend Williams says they’re hoping this takes place statewide.

“The sheriff says the statistics are down we have a good turnout people have growing coming out and it has gotten to where it is spoken all over the county where the events are out there, and people have a resource,” said Williams

The event will take place on February 25th .