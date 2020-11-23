Leader Willie Mays remembered

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) When it came to public service in Augusta Willie Mays walked the walk and talked the talked so much so he was superman.

Last year the city honor Willie Mays with the unveiling of his portrait that hangs inside the city building that bears his name.

“He was a man of integrity he loved this community his mother was a city councilor Carrie J Mays it’s a loss to this community,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

You get your name on a building and a portrait if you serve the community as long as Mays did, city councilor, county commissioner, interim mayor Mays reflecting on that service last year.

“The almost thirty years I was able to spend in public office at the courthouse it was certainly a blessing I always gave thanks to the people of the city,” he said at the portrait unveiling.

The Commission named Mays interim Mayor in 2005 after Bob Young stepped down.

“Willie had that broad depth of experience having served in the old government both the city and the county then the consolidated government he saw things differently and had a greater depth of knowledge,” said former Mayor Bob Young.

Commissioner Marion Williams served with Mays, says Mays nickname was Superman.

“He could recite history from the top of his head about the government he never gave up he never got tired that’s why he got the name superman,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“I think you paint with a broad brush and say Augusta is a better community today because Willie Mays was here,” said Young.

In a written statement Mayor Hardie Davis said Willie Mays was a trail blazer and a titan, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.