AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The folks at Le Chat Noir are getting ready for their next show of the season, “Hangmen.”

“It’s about one of the last few hangmen that was around before it was abolished in England in the 1960’s, and it focuses on the character Harry, who’s always been in the shadows of number one hangman and being number 2, he has to figure out what he’s going to do in retirement, and so what will happen in the show is what really can happen in retirement, and you’ll find out, and lets just say then it’s a little bit more then laying around,” said Director Tom Colechin.

Over the years, Le Chat has become notorious for its memorable performances, and Director Tom Colechin says this show will be no different.

“It’s definitely a dark comedy. There’s some surprises in there that will keep you laughing and also wondering what else could actually happen to make this even more interesting, and it definitely does,” said Colechin.

For Colechin, it’s all about making people feel like they’re actually in the show.

“It’s mostly set in a pub in the 1960’s in northern England, and one of the big focuses was I wanted to make sure that what came across was the atmosphere that was in those pubs at the time. I went on a lot of stories from my parents, who lived through the 60’s, where pubs were like the community center,” said Colechin.

The cast consists of a lot of Le Chat veterans as well as newcomers. All of which are committed to making audience members feel like they’re a part of the show.

“For a lot of us, we’ve all known each other for a long time, so we just come in as we normally do and cut up, and for folks that are newer to that environment, we kind of just throw them in it and treat them the same,” said Actor, Mickey Lay.

“This is my first time on the stage, and everyone’s been great to work with so far. I feel like there’s a lot of different types of people within the show, and it makes it so much fun,” said Actress, Marissa Condon.

“Hangmen” opens this Friday, May 12th, so if you are in a mood to catch a show, then this pub may be right up your alley.

“I definitely think this is a show that will leave you laughing, feeling bad about some of those laughs, and ultimately just a really good time,” said Lay.

“If you want to go back in time, to a place where anything can happen, you need to come see this show,” said Colechin

“Hangmen” at Le Chat Noir happens on May 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. Tickets are on sale now.