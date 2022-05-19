AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Le Chat Noir in Downtown Augusta, is getting ready to perform their first mainstage play since the start of the pandemic, “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

“It’s a murder mystery, called the murder at Haversham Manor, but it’s actually a play within a play, and that’s why it’s called ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. Each actor, essentially ends up playing two characters. One is the actor within the actual play. And then, they have to play another character which is the play within the play, and the play within the play is the murder mystery. So it’s pretty straight forward, if you come along it will be very easy to follow, ” jokes Co-Director Tom Colechin.

Cast and crew are excited for the chance to perform, and they are saying this is a show you won’t want to miss.

“If you like a good laugh, like a really good laugh – walking out, holding your stomach laugh – come down and catch this show. Because there’s calamity and chaos throughout, and if you’ve been in quarantine like a lot of us, this is a great opportunity to get out and start and really live life again.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” starts Friday, May 20th. The theatre production runs the weekend, and then it runs the following weekend, starting on Thursday, May 26th.

For info on tickets and times CLICK HERE.