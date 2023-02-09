AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Le Chat Noir is getting ready for its first show of the season with “American Son.”

“It’s a story about an interracial couple who are forced to come together in a police station to find out what has happened to their eighteen year old son,” said Co-Director and actor, Antonio Scales.

The show tackles subjects and incidents that occur in society today.

“It’s a very important story in the times that we’re living in because this couple, being an interracial couple, is forced to have a difficult conversation about race which I think is something we all struggle to do right now,” said Scales.

“The show is very current. It talks about things that are happening right now, conversations that are being had at home, in cars, at work, at school, and now we’re just having it on stage,” said Actress, Raheema Johnson.

Preparing the show has been a journey for cast, and crew alike.

“There are four of us in the show and each character, each actor I should say is an amazing actor. We’ve worked together hard to learn our lines like every other actor but also to really relate to the characters, I think we all can,” said Scales.

American Son is sure to be an experience like no other, and it runs at Le Chat Noir starting February 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, and 18th.

“You’re not going to see a show like this anywhere in Augusta. That’s kind of what Le Chat is known for, we do really fun stuff but we can also do the really gritty stuff. It’s a lot of gravitas so come on out, it’s your only chance to see it,” said Johnson.

“Come on out and see this show because when you see this show, you will not leave the same way,” said Scales.