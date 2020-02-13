Le Chat Noir prepares to bring “Rules of Seconds” to the stage

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Le Chat Noir and its performers are getting ready for their opening weekend of the play “Rules of Seconds.”

The play was written by John Pollono and will be Le Chats first stage play in 2020.

“The play takes place in the late 19th century so it has a lot to deal with the patriarchal society and these rules, this code that governs the males of that patriarchal society, and in this particular situation its a amalgamation, like a melting pot of different characters from different religions, different backgrounds, ethnicity’s all blending in and kind of clashing within this 19th century overly stern setting, said Director Jay Starkes.

“In this spot you get the intimate experience of black box theater. We don’t have mics or anything like that because you’re right there with us. Any type of effects we have you get the full on experience. It’s a great opportunity to experience true black box theater right here in Augusta, Ga,” said actor Jonathan Cook .

The show runs February 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. For more info and ticket prices CLICK HERE