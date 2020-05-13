Lawyers say Augusta stands alone on requiring masks

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta officials are preparing to begin mandating masks at city buildings.

Commissioners approved requiring masks for visitors coming to city offices, as the government prepares to to re-open to the public Monday.

But city attorneys warned the commissioners could face a legal challenge, and they say requiring masks is not something other local governments in Georgia are doing.

“It is not popular policy around the state. We have searched ACCG, we had attorneys for those organizations also search for us. They have found few or if any other counties that are taking that approach,” said Law Department General Counsel Wayne Brown.

The mask requirement will last 30 days to coincide with Governor Kemp’s emergency order, but city officials say it could be renewed if needed.

