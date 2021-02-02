Lawyer wants to keep Augusta Judicial Circuit together

Augusta, Ga  (WJBF) A Columbia County attorney wants to keep the Augusta Judicial Circuit together.

Adam King is Chairman of the preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit committee and he wants Augusta city leaders to reverse its support of  Columbia County  creating  its own court system.

King says the move will be costly  for  taxpayers in all three counties  and  doesn’t need to happen.

The proposed circuit split is an expensive divisive solution to a problem that does not exist the  Augusta judicial Circuit is successful it has been successful since its been in existence since 1870, said King is who  Chairs the Preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit committee.

Augusta commissioners Sammie Sias saying the train is already leaving the station, because a bill  to allow Columbia County to create its own judicial circuit has already passed the Georgia Senate.

