Lawyer wants to keep Augusta Judicial Circuit together

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A Columbia County attorney wants to keep the Augusta Judicial Circuit together.

Adam King is Chairman of the preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit committee and he wants Augusta city leaders to reverse its support of Columbia County creating its own court system.

King says the move will be costly for taxpayers in all three counties and doesn’t need to happen.

The proposed circuit split is an expensive divisive solution to a problem that does not exist the Augusta judicial Circuit is successful it has been successful since its been in existence since 1870, said King is who Chairs the Preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit committee.

Augusta commissioners Sammie Sias saying the train is already leaving the station, because a bill to allow Columbia County to create its own judicial circuit has already passed the Georgia Senate.