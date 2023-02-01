(WJBF) – A lawsuit is being filed in the dog attack that left an 11-year-old boy in the hospital.

Ericka Gilstrap is suing the owner of the three pitbulls that attacked her son Justin last month while he was riding his bike.

The responding deputy said the injured boy’s scalp was halfway torn off and his face was covered in blood when he arrived. There were also deep puncture wounds on both legs and half of his left ear had been bit off.

The lawsuit names the dogs’ owners, Burt Baker III and Brenda Johnson along with several other John or Jane Does.

Burt Thomas Baker III (Source: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Baker was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. He was later released on an $1100 bond.

Gilstrap’s lawyer tells NewsChannel 6 those are placeholders in case others are added to the lawsuit in the future.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified punitive damages.