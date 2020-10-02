Lawmaker wants embattled county councilman Trent Kinard to resign from office following arrest

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A state lawmaker is wanting an embattled county councilman to resign from office following his arrest on sex crimes in Bamberg County.

Representative Justin Bamberg wrote a letter of the attorney of Kerry Trent Kinard, Bakari Sellers, about the issue.

“While I understand that Governor McMaster does not presently possess the authority to remove Councilman Kinard from office, he would be authorized to do so should a grand jury indict Councilman Kinard,” the letter dated October 1 says in part. “Given the totality of the current situation, the court’s requirement that Mr. Kinard undergo evaluation, and the fact that we as elected officials must always put the citizens’ best interests above our own, I am most respectfully requesting that Councilman Kinard voluntarily resign from his position on Bamberg County Council immediately,” it stated.

Representative Bamberg also added that Kinard’s voluntary resignation at this time would coincide with the commitment he has displayed to the people of Bamberg County and it will”represent an important step in allowing the local government to continue its duties without distraction.”

According to SLED, Kinard, 49, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

On Wednesday, October 30, Kinard appeared before a circuit judge. His bond was denied.

