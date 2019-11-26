Law enforcement, family, community pack church for fallen investigator’s funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigator Cecil Ridley left footprints not only in the CSRA, but across the country in military, law enforcement and in the hearts of so many others. A testament to that was shown Tuesday as uniforms from coast to coast surrounded and packed the church.

“Our way of showing honor and respect to a fallen officer and honor his family,” said Leon McLamb of Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia.

An American flag tribute greeted a host of family, friends and law enforcement paying their respects to fallen, Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley.

McLamb joined in with the group that held those flags. “It really means a lot,” he said. “It’s a lot of personal satisfaction to be able to participate and do this.”

Row by row deputies, police officers and other men and women who work to serve and protect joined Sheriff Richard Roundtree and his officers in blue to lay their fellow brother to rest. It took an hour to walk one by one inside Warren Baptist Church followed by family and friends and community supporters nearby.

Ellen Taylor, a community supporter from Hephzibah, was in attendance. “At church we were taught when one hurt, we all hurt, so I’m here just to support the community.”

Once seated, there was a heartfelt service to remember Investigator Ridley. Both Reverend Bobby Hankerson and Reverend Melvin Lowery shared words. An hour later those pastors, Mayor Hardie Davis and his wife shared a handshake with those pouring out of the church after paying respect.

Taylor added, “It shows that they all care. We all care and are here to support one another. I pray that we grow stronger. This is just a hurdle but we are overcomers and we can get over this.”

And a final salute was done as The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard served as pallbearers and members of the Narcotics Division and Marshall’s office there as honorary pallbearers moved investigator Ridley from the church. The moment no doubt was a somber reminder of how we take for granted our safety and those who look out for us.

McLamb added, “We all need to be praying for our law enforcement, our military and everyone else that’s in harm’s way trying to protect us day to day.”

To experience the day was to see how much love and support there is between brothers and sisters in blue.

Photojournalist: Brandon Dawson