LAUNCH Augusta offers free one day camp to expose kids to careers in healthcare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)

LAUNCH Augusta was created to increase diversity throughout healthcare professions by educating 1st-12th grade students and providing mentorship/internship/volunteer opportunities for college students.

LAUNCH (Leaders and Adolescents Uniting to Navigate Careers in Healthcare) Augusta was founded by local healthcare professionals who saw a need for more mentors and role models in under-served minority populations.

Dr. Kendra Broussard is one of the founders of LAUNCH Augusta.

Its next free one-day summer camp is Saturday, July 13, 2019. Elementary school students attend 10am – 1pm. Middle & high school students attend 10am – 3:30pm. There will be informative sessions, hands-on activities, and representatives from various healthcare professions.

For questions, email launchaugusta@gmail.com