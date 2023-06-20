HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A church in Hephzibah held a fundraiser for the Garden City Rescue Mission.

People from around the CSRA were lined up at Berean Baptist Church to help support a good cause.

An indoor yard sale was put together to help rescue the Garden City Rescue Mission.

The Mission is an emergency shelter that’s been operating out of Downtown Augusta for 22 years, and now they’re raising money so they can stay in their current location, and continue to help those in need.

“The Garden City Rescue Mission is a vital ministry, I’m just thankful to be a part of it. It’s a life saving ministry,” said Executive Director, Patrick Feistel.

The folks at Berean Baptist Church were blown away by the support from the community.

“It was like a tidal wave. The community has really shown up and shown out to give their love and their support to the cause of the mission. It’s just been overwhelming, and it comes in droves. We think we’re going to get a second to sit down and we’re back on our feet again,” said Berean Baptist Church Member, Susan Herrin.

“This is just overwhelming, so awesome, so humbling. We’ve had so many friends that we’ve seen show up and make their presence known and we made a lot of new friends out here today, it’s just so overwhelming,” said Feistel.

The goal to save the Mission is $495,000, and even though they’ve only started the Mission is well on their way.

“We’ve been in this for about two weeks now with the kick off of our fundraising campaign, and right now we’re at $63,000 dollars and a lot of people have expressed interest in getting on board and helping us, and I just believe God is going to make this happen,” said Feistel.

There’s still work to be done to help rescue the rescue mission, but they’re thankful for all of the support that they’ve received so far.

“I just want to thank each and every person who came through our doors, and gave with their heart. People have been donating cash and buying items as well. It just shows that the community does still have heart, and I want to thank everyone for showing up like they did,” said Herrin.

“Thank you for your investment in their lives, and helping us to bring true hope to the homeless,” said Feistel.