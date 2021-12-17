Large local effort for relief for tornado victims underway

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Several local companies have banded together to collect needed items for the victims of last weekend’s devastating tornados.

Recteq Grills, Kamo Industrial, and Springtime Water along with other partners are working together on the effort.

Darryl Leech with the Augusta Marriott is one of those partners. He said he wanted to do something to help and reached out to Kamo to set up the drive.

“You know, when I first turned on the television last Saturday morning, and I saw that devastation, I was really emotionally moved. And I felt like I had to figure out…I couldn’t just sit there, I’ve got to do something. So we just went to work and we got a note out to a lot of friends on his email and my email. And the tentacle just kept going out further and further and people want to help,” Leech explained.

There are several ways you can help. You can drop off approved items and one of two drop off locations, purchase cases of water through a link or donate money.

They are asking for specific items and will continue collecting until at least Christmas Eve. They are in touch with several agencies in Kentucky and say that needs will change over coming weeks.

For more information, including ways to donate, and the list of approved items, just CLICK HERE.