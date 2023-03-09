AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Please be aware that Langley Pond will be closed this Thursday, March 9th, at noon until Saturday afternoon due to the return of the Augusta Invitational Regatta after 9 years away due to the dam replacement and park renovations.

The playground and shelters will remain open during this time, but the pond itself will be closed to boaters until the regatta is complete on Saturday afternoon.

The disc golf course will be closed on Saturday only, and will reopen once the regatta concludes Saturday afternoon.

The public is invited to come out and watch rowers from around the region compete at The Augusta Invitational Regatta!