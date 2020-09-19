Laney High School closure extended

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System announced it is extending Lucy C. Laney High School’s closure due to a cluster spread of coronavirus.

The closure runs through Tuesday, September 22 with doors reopening on Wednesday, September 23 for face-to-face instruction. Virtual learning students will not be impacted and will continue learning on Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22.

Lucy C. Laney High School COVID Data:

Students with current positive – 4

Employees with current positive – 0

Students in self-isolate status – 41

Employees in self-isolate status – 2

The district reports it will continue to monitor coronavirus spread in all schools.