Lanes blocked at Washington Rd & Bobby Jones due to crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County are on the scene of a crash.

It happened just after 7:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Bobby Jones Expressway and Washington Road.

That intersection is blocked and traffic is being detoured.





Washington Rd. @ Bobby Jones Expressway

The Columbia county Sheriff’s Office confirms that four vehicles were involved, one vehicle was rolled and injuries are reported. At last two people have been taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say the red pick-up ran the light causing the crash.

We’ll share the latest details as they becomes available.