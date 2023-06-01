COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction work for the roadway-widening project on Lewiston Road will continue.

Officials say that construction will take place Tuesday, June 6th from 5:30 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The lane closure will take place on the I-20W Ramp (Exit 190) to Lewiston Road, and the 1-20W Ramp (Exit 190) will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, and if possible, please plan to take an alternate route or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.