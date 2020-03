THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Department of Transportation and Causie Contracting have closed the right lane on I-20 Eastbound near the Exit 172 off ramp.

GDOT noticed slab movement and breakage from the heavy amount of rainfall in our area. Once the area is dry enough, crews will work on replacing the slab.

In the best case, this will be resolved by Friday morning at 6:00 A.M. but it could take longer.